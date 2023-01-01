Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Subaru Forester

72,778 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Forester

2020 Subaru Forester

Convenience - AWD, Htd Seats, Rmt Start, B/U Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Forester

Convenience - AWD, Htd Seats, Rmt Start, B/U Cam

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 9476547
  2. 9476547
  3. 9476547
  4. 9476547
  5. 9476547
  6. 9476547
  7. 9476547
  8. 9476547
  9. 9476547
  10. 9476547
  11. 9476547
  12. 9476547
  13. 9476547
  14. 9476547
  15. 9476547
  16. 9476547
  17. 9476547
  18. 9476547
  19. 9476547
  20. 9476547
  21. 9476547
  22. 9476547
  23. 9476547
  24. 9476547
  25. 9476547
  26. 9476547
  27. 9476547
  28. 9476547
  29. 9476547
  30. 9476547
  31. 9476547
  32. 9476547
  33. 9476547
  34. 9476547
  35. 9476547
  36. 9476547
  37. 9476547
  38. 9476547
  39. 9476547
  40. 9476547
  41. 9476547
Contact Seller

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

72,778KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9476547
  • Stock #: 99848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,778 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru Forester boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*ABS, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Tires - Rear All-Season, Tires - Front All-Season, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, Privacy Glass, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lamps, Rear Defrost, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, LED Headlights, Power Door Locks, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Keyless Entry, Power Driver Seat, Floor Mats, Climate Control, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Requires Subscription, Heated Front Seat(s), Auxiliary Audio Input, Bucket Seats, Bluetooth Connection, HD Radio, Power Door Locks, A/C, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Adaptive Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Power Windows, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Trip Computer, AM/FM Stereo, Telematics, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Multi-Zone A/C, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Cloth Seats, Keyless Start, Pass-Through Rear Seat, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Traction Control, Front Collision Mitigation, Security System, Immobilizer, Lane Departure Warning, Stability Control, Traction Control, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Power Windows, Driver Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Collision Mitigation, Trip Computer*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2020 Subaru Forester...
 72,778 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 99,621 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 83,587 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory