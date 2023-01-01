$34,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Forester
Convenience - AWD, Htd Seats, Rmt Start, B/U Cam
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$34,800
- Listing ID: 9476547
- Stock #: 99848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,778 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru Forester boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*ABS, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Tires - Rear All-Season, Tires - Front All-Season, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, Privacy Glass, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lamps, Rear Defrost, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, LED Headlights, Power Door Locks, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Keyless Entry, Power Driver Seat, Floor Mats, Climate Control, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Requires Subscription, Heated Front Seat(s), Auxiliary Audio Input, Bucket Seats, Bluetooth Connection, HD Radio, Power Door Locks, A/C, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Adaptive Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Power Windows, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Trip Computer, AM/FM Stereo, Telematics, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Multi-Zone A/C, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Cloth Seats, Keyless Start, Pass-Through Rear Seat, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Traction Control, Front Collision Mitigation, Security System, Immobilizer, Lane Departure Warning, Stability Control, Traction Control, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Power Windows, Driver Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Collision Mitigation, Trip Computer*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
