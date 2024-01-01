Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Hardly anything stands in the way of the 2020 Subaru Outback. No matter where lifes road takes you, the Outback will get you there. This 2020 Subaru Outback is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2020 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2020 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 133,860 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Outbacks trim level is Convenience. This impressive Outback is equipped with touchscreen infotainment with STARLINK smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. For even more convenience and comfort, this mid size SUV alternative is equipped with heated front seats, a power drivers seat, fog lights, a rear view camera, and automatic headlamps. This Outback takes safety seriously with EyeSight, complete with lane keep assist and pre collision braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$163.50</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! </br> <br> As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. </br> o~o

2020 Subaru Outback

133,860 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru Outback

Convenience - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Outback

Convenience - Android Auto

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,860KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTDACXL3246195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!

Hardly anything stands in the way of the 2020 Subaru Outback. No matter where life's road takes you, the Outback will get you there. This 2020 Subaru Outback is for sale today.

The 2020 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2020 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 133,860 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Outback's trim level is Convenience. This impressive Outback is equipped with touchscreen infotainment with STARLINK smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. For even more convenience and comfort, this mid size SUV alternative is equipped with heated front seats, a power driver's seat, fog lights, a rear view camera, and automatic headlamps. This Outback takes safety seriously with EyeSight, complete with lane keep assist and pre collision braking.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $163.50 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!



As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate 7 Passenger CP for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate 7 Passenger CP 99,362 KM $39,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL - Power Liftgate - Park Assist for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford Escape SEL - Power Liftgate - Park Assist 90,125 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio 60,087 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Outback