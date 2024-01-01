$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Subaru Outback
Convenience - Android Auto
2020 Subaru Outback
Convenience - Android Auto
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,860KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4BTDACXL3246195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,860 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!
Hardly anything stands in the way of the 2020 Subaru Outback. No matter where life's road takes you, the Outback will get you there. This 2020 Subaru Outback is for sale today.
The 2020 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2020 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 133,860 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Convenience. This impressive Outback is equipped with touchscreen infotainment with STARLINK smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. For even more convenience and comfort, this mid size SUV alternative is equipped with heated front seats, a power driver's seat, fog lights, a rear view camera, and automatic headlamps. This Outback takes safety seriously with EyeSight, complete with lane keep assist and pre collision braking.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $163.50 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Hardly anything stands in the way of the 2020 Subaru Outback. No matter where life's road takes you, the Outback will get you there. This 2020 Subaru Outback is for sale today.
The 2020 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2020 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 133,860 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Convenience. This impressive Outback is equipped with touchscreen infotainment with STARLINK smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. For even more convenience and comfort, this mid size SUV alternative is equipped with heated front seats, a power driver's seat, fog lights, a rear view camera, and automatic headlamps. This Outback takes safety seriously with EyeSight, complete with lane keep assist and pre collision braking.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $163.50 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate 7 Passenger CP 99,362 KM $39,495 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SEL - Power Liftgate - Park Assist 90,125 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio 60,087 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Email Platinum AutoSport
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Call Dealer
306-491-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2020 Subaru Outback