Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> This Toyota Corolla is hard to pass up with its modern design and advanced safety features. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is for sale today. <br> <br>Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to its powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 103,683 kms. Its black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Corollas trim level is LE. Upgrading to this Corolla LE is a great decision as it comes with heated front seats, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a crisp rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$133.22</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2020 Toyota Corolla

103,683 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12058918

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE - Heated Seats

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,683KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE4LP017878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay!

This Toyota Corolla is hard to pass up with its modern design and advanced safety features. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.

Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 103,683 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Corolla's trim level is LE. Upgrading to this Corolla LE is a great decision as it comes with heated front seats, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a crisp rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $133.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

Used 2022 Kia Soul EX for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Kia Soul EX 40,298 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 2.0 - Heated Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 2.0 - Heated Seats 101,865 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE - Heated Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Toyota Corolla LE - Heated Seats 103,683 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla