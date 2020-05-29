Menu
$1

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

829 C 50th St. E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3Y5

Sale Price

$1

+ taxes & licensing

  38,000KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5238992
  VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP016975
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Rebuilt for the next generation of car owners, this all new 2020 Corolla was built to compete in the market of tomorrow.

We've discounted this vehicle $2000

  • 8 Inch screen
  • Auto Rain sense
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Push sart
  • Wirless Charging Pad
  • ane Keep Assist
  • Collision Mitigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Toyota Connected
  • Bluetooth
  • Automatic Highbeams
  • Adaptive Cruise
  • Siri EyesFree
Mechanical Equipment
  • 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 80 Amp Alternator
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: continuously variable valve train mechanism, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and low emissions vehicle
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Front-Wheel Drive
  • Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
  • Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
  • Safety Equipment
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Rear Child Safety Locks
  • Side Impact Beams
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

      Intrested text or call us at 306-713-0512

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
