829 C 50th St. E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3Y5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Rebuilt for the next generation of car owners, this all new 2020 Corolla was built to compete in the market of tomorrow.
We've discounted this vehicle $2000
Mechanical Equipment
- 8 Inch screen
- Auto Rain sense
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Push sart
- Wirless Charging Pad
- ane Keep Assist
- Collision Mitigation
- Apple CarPlay
- Toyota Connected
- Bluetooth
- Automatic Highbeams
- Adaptive Cruise
- Siri EyesFree
- 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- 80 Amp Alternator
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: continuously variable valve train mechanism, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and low emissions vehicle
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Front-Wheel Drive
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Safety Equipment
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Back-Up Camera
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Side Impact Beams
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intrested text or call us at 306-713-0512
