2020 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto SB Limited
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic (01H5)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3240
- Mileage 157,234 KM
Vehicle Description
**NO ACCIDENTS
**LOADED TRD PRO TOP TRIM
**LEATHER
**DOUBLE CAB
Take on the toughest terrain or cruise the city in comfort with this rugged and refined 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro 4x4 Double Cab Automatic
this TRD Pro is the ultimate adventure truck.
Key Features of the 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro 4x4 Automatic:
3.5L V6 DOHC Engine 278 HP & 265 lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with ECT-i
Part-Time 4WD with 2-Speed Electronically Controlled Transfer Case
TRD Pro Off-Road Package
TRD-Tuned FOX® Internal Bypass Shocks
Front Skid Plate
TRD Pro Cat-Back Exhaust
Crawl Control (CRAWL) & Multi-Terrain Select
Premium Black Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats
Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support
Power Moonroof & Power Sliding Rear Window
8 Touchscreen with Embedded Navigation
Apple CarPlay®
Android Auto" & Amazon Alexa Compatibility
JBL® Premium Audio System with Subwoofer & Amplifier
Qi Wireless Smartphone Charging
Toyota Safety Sense" P (TSS-P):
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Lane Departure Alert
Automatic High Beams
Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Backup Camera & Rear Parking Sonar
Heritage-Inspired TOYOTA Grille with Rigid® LED Fog Lights
TRD Pro 16 Black Alloy Wheels with All-Terrain Tires
Spray-In Bedliner & Deck Rail Utility System
Remote Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Fuel Economy: Approx. 12.8L/100km combined
The 2020 Tacoma TRD Pro is designed for drivers who demand serious off-road performance without compromising interior comfort or modern tech ideal for exploring Saskatchewan and beyond.
VIN: 5TFCZ5AN1LX226991
Exterior: Cement Grey Metallic
Interior: Premium Black Leather
In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Welcome at Platinum Auto Sport!
At Platinum Auto Sport
we offer in-house auto financing tailored for all credit situations. Whether your credit is excellent
our finance team is here to help.
Fast & Easy Credit Approvals
Flexible Payment Plans
Credit Rebuilding Solutions
Trade-Ins Welcome
Serving Saskatoon
Moose Jaw & All of Saskatchewan
Test Drive This 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro 4x4 Today!
Come experience one of the most capable midsize trucks ever built. Visit Platinum Auto Sport or apply online for fast financing approval.
Location: 330 22nd Street West
Call or Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply Now: www.platinumautosport.com
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Trusted Dealership for Off-Road Trucks & In-House Financing for All Credit Types!
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Toyota-Tacoma-2020-id12419846.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
