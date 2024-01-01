$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Sunroof
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Sunroof
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,413KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWEB7BU7LM067492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39773
- Mileage 99,413 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, LED Headlights, Android Auto!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is a roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. This 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 99,413 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline Auto. Upgrade to this Jetta Highline and you'll get features like these aluminum wheels, a large Rail2Rail power sunroof, leatherette heated seats and a leather wrapped steering wheel, fully automatic LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, cruise control, a proximity key with remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Led Headlights, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $151.39 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is a roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. This 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 99,413 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline Auto. Upgrade to this Jetta Highline and you'll get features like these aluminum wheels, a large Rail2Rail power sunroof, leatherette heated seats and a leather wrapped steering wheel, fully automatic LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, cruise control, a proximity key with remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Led Headlights, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $151.39 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
2013 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 157,475 KM $19,800 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring - SiriusXM - Apple CarPlay 150,823 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 151,150 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Village Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2020 Volkswagen Jetta