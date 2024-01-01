$9,997+ tax & licensing
2021 Arctic Cat 700
700
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,174KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4UF1A4HB9MT201147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 1,174 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
2021 Arctic Cat 700