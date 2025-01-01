$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Encore
Preferred - Low Mileage
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,970KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJESM4MB367723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
Full of modern tech, and stuffed with awesome features, this all new 2021 Buick Encore was built for the modern car owner. This 2021 Buick Encore is for sale today.
With a modern look, an impressive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2021 Buick Encore is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore feel like a car you'd expect in 2021, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.This low mileage SUV has just 41,970 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore is way more than a base model compact SUV. With cloth and leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
