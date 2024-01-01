Menu
Local Vehicle - Regularly Maintained - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Adaptive Remote Start
- UltraView Moonroof
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capability
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Safety Alert Seat
- Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Forward Collision Alert
- 8-Speaker Bose Premium Sound System
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Hands-Free Power Liftgate
- Dual-Zone Climate
- 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturers Brochure: https://static.foxdealer.com/685/2021/06/2021-XT5-PDF-Brochure-EN.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2021 Cadillac XT5

109,267 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury - AWD - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - ULTRAVIEW ROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - WIRELESS CHARGING

11958822

2021 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury - AWD - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - ULTRAVIEW ROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - WIRELESS CHARGING

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,267KM
VIN 1GYKNDR41MZ104970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 104970
  • Mileage 109,267 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle - Regularly Maintained - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Adaptive Remote Start
- UltraView Moonroof
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capability
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Safety Alert Seat
- Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Forward Collision Alert
- 8-Speaker Bose Premium Sound System
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Hands-Free Power Liftgate
- Dual-Zone Climate
- 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://static.foxdealer.com/685/2021/06/2021-XT5-PDF-Brochure-EN.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-XXXX

306-373-8800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2021 Cadillac XT5