$27,475+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - AWD - LOW KMS - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - AWD - LOW KMS - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$27,475
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,880KM
VIN 2GNAXUEVXM6130688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 130688
- Mileage 52,880 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Low Kilometers! - Regularly Maintained - Exceptional Condition
Check out this 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT, available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection. With a stunning Nightfall Grey Metallic exterior and all-wheel drive capability, its built for both style and confidence on any road. This SUV has very low kilometers and has been regularly maintained, offering peace of mind for your next adventure. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, it delivers strong performance with excellent fuel efficiency at a combined 8.8L/100km. Inside, enjoy seamless connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a convenient rearview camera. Drive with added confidence thanks to Chevy Safety Assist, featuring lane keep assist, forward collision alert, and automatic high beams. Clean, capable, and tech-savvy, this Equinox LT is ready to impresscome take it for a test drive today at Saskatoon Auto Connection.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8.8L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Heated Seats
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Rear Vision Camera
- Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning
- Forward Collision Alert
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- Following Distance Indicator
- IntelliBeam Automatic High Beams
- HID Headlights
- Keyless Open & Start
- 8-Way Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Active Noise Cancellation
- 1.5L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Nightfall Grey Metallic
Interior Colour: Medium Ash Grey/Jet Black Premium Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/chevrolet/2021-equinox.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Check out this 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT, available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection. With a stunning Nightfall Grey Metallic exterior and all-wheel drive capability, its built for both style and confidence on any road. This SUV has very low kilometers and has been regularly maintained, offering peace of mind for your next adventure. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, it delivers strong performance with excellent fuel efficiency at a combined 8.8L/100km. Inside, enjoy seamless connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a convenient rearview camera. Drive with added confidence thanks to Chevy Safety Assist, featuring lane keep assist, forward collision alert, and automatic high beams. Clean, capable, and tech-savvy, this Equinox LT is ready to impresscome take it for a test drive today at Saskatoon Auto Connection.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8.8L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Heated Seats
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Rear Vision Camera
- Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning
- Forward Collision Alert
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- Following Distance Indicator
- IntelliBeam Automatic High Beams
- HID Headlights
- Keyless Open & Start
- 8-Way Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Active Noise Cancellation
- 1.5L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Nightfall Grey Metallic
Interior Colour: Medium Ash Grey/Jet Black Premium Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/chevrolet/2021-equinox.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - HARMAN KARDON 106,635 KM $36,871 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum - AWD - LOW KMS - CARPLAY - ADAPTIVE CRUISE 106,754 KM $33,980 + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Corsair Standard - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - SK VEHICLE 72,082 KM $33,817 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$27,475
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2021 Chevrolet Equinox