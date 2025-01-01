$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,052KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST9MF068096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,052 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Start, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4G WiFi, Climate Control, Power Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in its competitive midsize segment. This 2021 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology makes this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 96,052 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as heated front seats, a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get exclusive aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a rear view camera plus much more.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
2021 Chevrolet Malibu