<b>Heated Seats, Remote Start, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4G WiFi, Climate Control, Power Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM</b><br> <br> We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.<br> <br> An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in its competitive midsize segment. This 2021 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today. <br> <br>A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology makes this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought youd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 96,052 kms. Its silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Malibus trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and youll receive modern technology such as heated front seats, a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get exclusive aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a rear view camera plus much more. <br> <br/><br><h3 style=margin-top: -20px;>More about the Dealership:</h3><br> Looking for a <i>used car dealership in Saskatchewan</i> you can truly count on? With over <b>50 years in the auto industry</b>, weve earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.<br><br> Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to <b>flexible financing</b> through our <b>Credit Repair program</b>. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer <b>Free Delivery</b> anywhere in Saskatchewan.<br><br> As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience. <br><br> o~o

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

96,052 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
13062284

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Contact Seller

VIN 1G1ZD5ST9MF068096

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-XXXX

306-934-1822

