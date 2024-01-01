Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

102,079 KM

Details Features

$51,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 6.2 L

Watch This Vehicle
12034507

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 6.2 L

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,079KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUYHEL7MG126188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,079 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 6.2 L for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 6.2 L 102,079 KM $51,997 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 137,999 KM $58,997 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Charger SRT 392 RWD 6.4L RIMS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Dodge Charger SRT 392 RWD 6.4L RIMS 88,301 KM $38,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500