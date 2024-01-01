Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

123,927 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle
12046780

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1735336243
  2. 1735336243
  3. 1735336243
  4. 1735336243
  5. 1735336243
  6. 1735336243
  7. 1735336244
  8. 1735336243
  9. 1735336243
  10. 1735336243
  11. 1735336244
  12. 1735336244
  13. 1735336243
  14. 1735336244
  15. 1735336243
  16. 1735336243
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,927KM
VIN 1GCUYEED6MZ354996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,927 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2016 Ford Explorer for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Ford Explorer 150,175 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 139,153 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Renegade for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Jeep Renegade 130,024 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500