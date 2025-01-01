$36,389+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - 4x4 - DOUBLE CAB - SK TRUCK - REMOTE START - CARPLAY
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$36,389
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,020KM
VIN 1GCRYDED8MZ444361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 444361
- Mileage 132,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Double Cab w/ 6.6ft. Box - SK Truck - Regularly Maintained
Check out this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Double Cab, exclusively available at Saskatoon Auto Connection! This double cab model features a generous 6.6-foot box, offering ample space to cater to all your work and lifestyle needs. Proudly purchased and maintained in Saskatchewan throughout its life, this truck boasts a heritage of dedicated care and reliability. Beneath its commanding exterior lies a resilient 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine with dynamic fuel management, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Delivering an impressive 355 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft of torque, it promises exceptional performance on any terrain. Modern conveniences like remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility, and a rearview camera enhance every journey with safety and connectivity. Discover this well-maintained Silverado today, and experience a blend of power and utility at Saskatoon Auto Connection!
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Rearview Camera
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
- LED Reflector Headlamps w/ LED Signature Daytime Running Lights
- LED Taillamps
- Rear Window Defogger
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers
- Trailering Package
- Black Recovery Hooks
- Automatic Locking Rear Differential
- 5.3L EcoTec3 8-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Summit White
Interior Colour: Jet Black Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/chevrolet/2021-silverado1500.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500