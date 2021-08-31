Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

13,434 KM

$70,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

LT Trail Boss - 4x4, Leather, Sunroof, Trailering Pkg

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

13,434KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8017479
  • Stock #: 22-066A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,434 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models. 24 Months - 0%. 36 Months - 3.49%. 48 Months - 3.49%* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstSilverado 1500 LT Trail Boss, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2 USB Ports, 2 USB Ports (First Row), 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bed Protection Package, Bluetooth for Phone, Chevrolet Connected Access Capable, Chevytec Spray-On Black Bedliner, Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Convenience Package II, Convenience Package w/Buckets Seats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Floor-Mounted Centre Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front LED Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, HD Radio, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Driver & Front Outboard Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, High Gloss Black Grille, High Gloss Black Mirror Caps, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Keyless Open & Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Leather Package, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, LED Cargo Area Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Performance Red Recovery Hooks, Perimeter Lighting, Power Door Locks, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium Bose 7-Speaker Sound System, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Package, Security system, SiriusXM, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Suspension Package, Traction control, Trailering Package, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Up-Level Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Wireless Phone Projection.This Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Trail Boss Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 10-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

