715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models. 24 Months - 0%. 36 Months - 3.49%. 48 Months - 3.49%* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstSilverado 1500 LT Trail Boss, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2 USB Ports, 2 USB Ports (First Row), 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bed Protection Package, Bluetooth for Phone, Chevrolet Connected Access Capable, Chevytec Spray-On Black Bedliner, Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Convenience Package II, Convenience Package w/Buckets Seats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Floor-Mounted Centre Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front LED Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, HD Radio, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Driver & Front Outboard Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, High Gloss Black Grille, High Gloss Black Mirror Caps, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Keyless Open & Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Leather Package, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, LED Cargo Area Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Performance Red Recovery Hooks, Perimeter Lighting, Power Door Locks, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium Bose 7-Speaker Sound System, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Package, Security system, SiriusXM, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Suspension Package, Traction control, Trailering Package, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Up-Level Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Wireless Phone Projection.This Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Trail Boss Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 10-Speed Automatic.
