Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

60,012 KM

Details Description Features

$1

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country - 4X4, Rem Start, Heated/Vented Leather, Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country - 4X4, Rem Start, Heated/Vented Leather, Navigation

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
Sale

$1

+ taxes & licensing

60,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9306427
  • Stock #: 4844A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstSilverado 1500 High Country, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 6.2L V8, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Blue, Leather, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 15" Diagonal Multicolour Head-Up Display, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable, 8" Driver Information Centre, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Advanced Trailering System, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bed View Camera, Bluetooth for Phone, Chevrolet Connected Access Capable, Chevytec Spray-On Black Bedliner, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver Memory, Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor-Mounted Centre Console, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front LED Fog Lamps, Front Pedestrian Braking, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, HD Rear Vision Camera, HD Surround Vision w/2 Trailer View Camera Provisions, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy Duty Suspension, Hitch Guidance, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Keyless Open & Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Door Locks, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Power steering, Power Tailgate, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Alert Seat, Safety Package II, Security system, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Technology Package, Traction control, Trailering Package, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Up-Level Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wireless Charging, Wireless Phone Projection.This Silverado 1500 High Country has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet High Country Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 6.2L V8 10-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2020 Subaru Outback ...
 67,608 KM
$38,400 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 105,598 KM
$15,400 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 118,219 KM
$23,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory