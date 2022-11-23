Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

27,017 KM

Details Description Features

$1

+ tax & licensing
$1

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss - 4x4, Remote Start, Safety Pkg, Tow Pkg

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss - 4x4, Remote Start, Safety Pkg, Tow Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Sale

$1

+ taxes & licensing

27,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9373660
  Stock #: 4879A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 27,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Cloth, 170 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Automatic Emergency Braking, Bluetooth for Phone, Brake assist, Chevrolet Connected Access Capable, Compass, Custom Convenience Package, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front Pedestrian Braking, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, High Gloss Black Grille, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Infotainment Package, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Off-Road Suspension w/2" Lift, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Performance Red Recovery Hooks, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2CX, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Confidence Package, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Standard Tailgate, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Suspension Package, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package.This Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Custom Trail Boss Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

