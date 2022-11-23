$1+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss - 4x4, Remote Start, Safety Pkg, Tow Pkg
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$1
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9373660
- Stock #: 4879A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 27,017 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Cloth, 170 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Automatic Emergency Braking, Bluetooth for Phone, Brake assist, Chevrolet Connected Access Capable, Compass, Custom Convenience Package, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front Pedestrian Braking, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, High Gloss Black Grille, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Infotainment Package, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Off-Road Suspension w/2" Lift, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Performance Red Recovery Hooks, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2CX, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Confidence Package, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Standard Tailgate, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Suspension Package, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package.This Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Custom Trail Boss Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.