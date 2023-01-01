$1+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST -4X4, 3.0L Diesel, Z71,Remote Start, Leather, New Tires
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SDW GREY METALL
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 48,239 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 RST, 4D Crew Cab, 3.0L I6, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Grey, Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2 USB Ports, 2 USB Ports (First Row), 220 Amp Alternator, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Automatic temperature control, Bed Protection Package, Bluetooth for Phone, Body Colour Grille, Brake assist, Chevrolet Connected Access Capable, Chevytec Spray-On Black Bedliner, Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Convenience Package, Convenience Package II, Convenience Package w/Buckets Seats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Floor-Mounted Centre Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front LED Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Outboard Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavier Duty Rear Springs, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, High Gloss Black Mirror Caps, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Keyless Open & Start, Leather Package, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Off-Road Suspension, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SP, Premium Bose 7-Speaker Sound System, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, True North Edition, Universal Home Remote, Up-Level Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Wireless Phone Projection, Z71 Off-Road Package.This Silverado 1500 RST has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail departm
Vehicle Features
