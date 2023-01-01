2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Sale $1 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 2 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9480342

9480342 Stock #: 5042A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SDW GREY METALL

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 5042A

Mileage 48,239 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Tow Hitch Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.