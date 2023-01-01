Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

48,239 KM

Details Description Features

$1

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST -4X4, 3.0L Diesel, Z71,Remote Start, Leather, New Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST -4X4, 3.0L Diesel, Z71,Remote Start, Leather, New Tires

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 9480342
  2. 9480342
Contact Seller
Sale

$1

+ taxes & licensing

48,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9480342
  • Stock #: 5042A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SDW GREY METALL
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 5042A
  • Mileage 48,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 RST, 4D Crew Cab, 3.0L I6, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Grey, Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2 USB Ports, 2 USB Ports (First Row), 220 Amp Alternator, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Locking Rear Differential, Automatic temperature control, Bed Protection Package, Bluetooth for Phone, Body Colour Grille, Brake assist, Chevrolet Connected Access Capable, Chevytec Spray-On Black Bedliner, Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Convenience Package, Convenience Package II, Convenience Package w/Buckets Seats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Floor-Mounted Centre Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front LED Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Outboard Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavier Duty Rear Springs, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, High Gloss Black Mirror Caps, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Keyless Open & Start, Leather Package, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Off-Road Suspension, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SP, Premium Bose 7-Speaker Sound System, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, True North Edition, Universal Home Remote, Up-Level Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Wireless Phone Projection, Z71 Off-Road Package.This Silverado 1500 RST has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail departm

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2014 Honda Accord Se...
 110,872 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 147,790 KM
$1 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE
 73,730 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory