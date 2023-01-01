$57,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST - WiFi, B/U Cam, Remote Start
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$57,800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 38,855 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.), Turbocharged, Tow Hitch, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Cloth Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Split Bench Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Tow Hooks, Heated Mirrors, ABS, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Satellite Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Privacy Glass, Fog Lamps, Power Mirror(s), Four Wheel Drive, Auxiliary Audio Input, Keyless Entry, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Passenger Air Bag, Traction Control, Driver Air Bag, Rear A/C, Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Defrost, Driver Restriction Features, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!
