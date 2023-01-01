Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

38,855 KM

$57,800

+ tax & licensing
$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST - WiFi, B/U Cam, Remote Start

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST - WiFi, B/U Cam, Remote Start

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

38,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9575152
  Stock #: F9221A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 38,855 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.), Turbocharged, Tow Hitch, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Cloth Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Split Bench Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Tow Hooks, Heated Mirrors, ABS, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Satellite Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Privacy Glass, Fog Lamps, Power Mirror(s), Four Wheel Drive, Auxiliary Audio Input, Keyless Entry, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Passenger Air Bag, Traction Control, Driver Air Bag, Rear A/C, Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Defrost, Driver Restriction Features, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear A/C
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Mirror(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

