Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

46,635 KM

Details Description Features

$81,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$81,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 9393850
  2. 9393850
  3. 9393850
  4. 9393850
  5. 9393850
  6. 9393850
  7. 9393850
  8. 9393850
  9. 9393850
  10. 9393850
  11. 9393850
  12. 9393850
  13. 9393850
  14. 9393850
  15. 9393850
  16. 9393850
  17. 9393850
  18. 9393850
  19. 9393850
  20. 9393850
  21. 9393850
  22. 9393850
  23. 9393850
  24. 9393850
  25. 9393850
  26. 9393850
  27. 9393850
  28. 9393850
  29. 9393850
  30. 9393850
  31. 9393850
  32. 9393850
  33. 9393850
  34. 9393850
  35. 9393850
  36. 9393850
  37. 9393850
  38. 9393850
  39. 9393850
  40. 9393850
  41. 9393850
  42. 9393850
  43. 9393850
  44. 9393850
  45. 9393850
Contact Seller

$81,800

+ taxes & licensing

46,635KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9393850
  • Stock #: F9027A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 46,635 KM

Vehicle Description

SILVERADO 2500, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 143,403 KM
$17,800 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee L...
 86,788 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 111,167 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory