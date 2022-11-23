$81,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ
46,635KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9393850
- Stock #: F9027A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 46,635 KM
Vehicle Description
SILVERADO 2500, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)
