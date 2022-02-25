$62,800+ tax & licensing
$62,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
17,364KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 99626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Alloy/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 17,364 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 4WD, Limited AWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Instrument Panel Satin Silver Bezel
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ALLOY SEATS
ALLOY/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
Tires: 245/50R20 BSW AS
MOPAR INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE -inc: Cargo Area Liner Bright Door Sill Guards Cargo Area All-Weather Floor Mats All-Weather Floor Mats - Stow 'N Go Stow 'N Go Storage Tub Liners
Requires Subscription
MOPAR FRONT & REAR SPLASH GUARDS -inc: Front Splash Guards Rear Splash Guards
MOPAR ROADSIDE EMERGENCY KIT -inc: First Aid Kit Reflecting Triangle Travel & Safety Kit Tool Kit
TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Trailer Sway Control 220-Amp Alternator Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
SAFETYTEC PLUS -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
MID CENTURY TIMBER ACCENTS
ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: 360 Surround-View Camera KeySense Programmable Key Fob Famcam Interior Camera Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist
WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Falken Brand Tires Tires: 245/50R20 BSW AS
Front collision mitigation
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3