2021 Dodge Challenger

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pitch Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 19,266 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Locking Lug Nuts Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Pitch Black Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel 180-Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats ALPINE AUDIO GROUP -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer Surround Sound Tires: 245/45R20 BSW All-Season Performance RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Fuel-Filler Door Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Black Rear Spoiler Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Fog Lamps Leather-Wrapped Perforated Steering Wheel Black Grille w/Bezel Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge Black AWD ... BLACK SPORT CLOTH W/HOUNDSTOOTH INSERTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

