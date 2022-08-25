$47,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2021 Dodge Challenger
SXT- AWD, Heated Seats + Steering Wheel
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$47,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9004672
- Stock #: 4138B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 4138B
- Mileage 19,266 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2021 Dodge Challenger SXT - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Challenger SE, 2D Coupe, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Pitch Black Clearcoat, Black Cloth, 180 Amp Alternator, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 506 Watt Amplifier, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Alpine Audio Group w/Subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, AWD Rhombi Black Badge, Black Fuel Filler Door, Black Grille w/Bezel, Blacktop Package, Brake assist, Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge, Cold Weather Group, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lamps, Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Performance Steering Wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 21B, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Black Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, Security system, SiriusXM Radio Service, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround Sound, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, USB Host Flip, Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise AWD Aluminum.This Challenger SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge SXT Challenger 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.