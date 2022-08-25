Menu
2021 Dodge Challenger

19,266 KM

Details Description Features

$47,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
SXT- AWD, Heated Seats + Steering Wheel

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

19,266KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9004672
  • Stock #: 4138B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 4138B
  • Mileage 19,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2021 Dodge Challenger SXT - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Challenger SE, 2D Coupe, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Pitch Black Clearcoat, Black Cloth, 180 Amp Alternator, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 506 Watt Amplifier, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Alpine Audio Group w/Subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, AWD Rhombi Black Badge, Black Fuel Filler Door, Black Grille w/Bezel, Blacktop Package, Brake assist, Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge, Cold Weather Group, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lamps, Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Performance Steering Wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 21B, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Black Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, Security system, SiriusXM Radio Service, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround Sound, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, USB Host Flip, Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise AWD Aluminum.This Challenger SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge SXT Challenger 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Locking Lug Nuts
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Pitch Black
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel 180-Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats
ALPINE AUDIO GROUP -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer Surround Sound
Tires: 245/45R20 BSW All-Season Performance
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Fuel-Filler Door Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Black Rear Spoiler Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Fog Lamps Leather-Wrapped Perforated Steering Wheel Black Grille w/Bezel Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge Black AWD ...
BLACK SPORT CLOTH W/HOUNDSTOOTH INSERTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

