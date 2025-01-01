$36,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,590KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG9MC683653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39983
- Mileage 101,590 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
Amazing suspension, a roomy, comfortable interior, and awesome motors from the Dodge line, the Dodge Durango is ready to roll. This 2021 Dodge Durango is for sale today.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2021 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 101,590 kms. It's green in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this incredible GT trim gets you heated leather and suede seats, a power rear liftgate, power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, all wheel drive, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, stylish aluminum wheels, and a rear view camera with rear parking assistance for convenience and style. The interior is loaded with even more style and comfort than you would believe with leather and suede seats, front passenger power flat folding seat, a leather steering wheel w/ paddle shifters, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, 2nd row heated seats, proximity entry, Uconnect 4 with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 115 volt power outlet.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Rear Seats, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJDG9MC683653.
???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. Since 1973, weve proudly served thousands of satisfied customers, offering a wide range of reliable ???????????????? ????????????????, ????????????????????????, ???????????? ???????????????? to suit every need and budget. We understand the importance of trust when buying a vehicle, and thats why we offer transparent pricing, flexible financing options, and a no-pressure sales environment.
At Village Auto Sales:
Our Mission is:
To provide the highest-quality pre-owned vehicles and create outstanding customer experience to the people of Saskatchewan and beyond, ensuring every customer, including those facing credit challenges, finds their right vehicles serving their personalized needs and drives away satisfied in their purchase.
Our Vision is:
To be the most trusted and recognized used car dealership in Western Canada, leading the industry with transparency, exceptional customer care and innovation.
Our Core Values define who we are and guide every aspect of our business. At Village Auto Sales, our core values are: Integrity, Quality Assurance, Customer-centricity, DEI and Empowerment, Community Focus and Innovation.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and we look forward serving you soon ...
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
2021 Dodge Durango