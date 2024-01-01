$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge RAM 1500 TRADESMAN
Tradesman 5.7L HEMI Crew 5'7 Box w/cloth, BUC
Location
Midcan Brokers Inc
3750 Idylwyld Drive North, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3
306-653-6650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 568_50K_SASK
- Mileage 50,227 KM
Vehicle Description
*scrape and scratches with dent at rear bottom of rear driver box panel, multiple scratches on rear driver box panel, multiple paint chips/scuffs and light scratches on rear driver door, scratch on front driver door, scratches at bottom rear of front driver fender, paint chips and short scratches on rear pass. door, paint chip at top rear of rear pass. box panel, multiple paint chips and one small dint at along top of tailgate - see pics after VIN pic
*TIRE TREAD DEPTH (/32): Front Left-9, Front Right-7, Rear Left-7, Rear Right-7
Please call us toll free for more information about this vehicle. 1-800-667-2555.
We offer FREE transport to most places in SK or AB.
Midcan Brokers Inc
