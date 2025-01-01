$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C60MRA82739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P40407
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Ford Co-Pilot360, Aluminum Wheels, Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, 4G LTE, Parking Sens
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
If off-roading capability is what you need, this Bronco Sport is up to the challenge, sacrificing very little capability thanks to it smaller footprint. This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is for sale today.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This SUV has 98,000 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Outer Banks. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Outer Banks package is a great choice as it includes leather heated front seats, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a reverse sensing system, a proximity key with push button start and power seats. It also includes LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9C60MRA82739.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
