Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> SK **NO ACCIDENTS **AWD **LOADED SEL TRIM **HEATED SEATS **REMOTE START **POWER LIFTGATE Looking for a sporty</p> <p> and feature-packed SUV thats perfect for Saskatchewan roads year-round? This 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD is now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon</p> <p> and comes with no accident history making it the ideal choice for your next upgrade. Key Features of the 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD: 1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine 8-Speed Automatic Transmission All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confidence on all terrain & in all weather Premium Black Leather-Trimmed Seats Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support & Memory Function SYNC® 3 Infotainment System with 8 Touchscreen Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Integration FordPass Connecu with Wi-Fi Hotspot Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert Lane-Keeping System & Lane Departure Warning Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Rearview Camera with Reverse Sensing System Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control Power Liftgate Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start 18 Alloy Wheels Roof Rails</p> <p> & Privacy Glass Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 8.4L/100km (combined city/highway) Perfect for families</p> <p> and safety into one refined package built to handle everything Saskatchewan throws your way. In-House Auto Financing Available All Credit Types Approved! At Platinum Auto Sport</p> <p> we specialize in in-house financing solutions for every credit situation. Whether you have good credit</p> <p> our experienced team will help you get approved and on the road fast. Quick & Hassle-Free Approvals Affordable Monthly Payments Credit Rebuilding Programs Available Trade-Ins Welcome Serving Saskatoon</p> <p> Prince Albert & All of Saskatchewan This Fully Loaded 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD Wont Last Long Test Drive It Today! Apply online or visit our dealership for a no-pressure</p> <p>599 KM Exterior: Agate Black Metallic Interior: Premium Black Leather Location: 330 22nd Street West</p> <p> SK Call/Text: (306) 955-2111 Apply for Financing Now: www.platinumautosport.com Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoons Trusted Dealership for Quality Used Vehicles & In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types!</p> <a href=http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-Escape-2021-id12247509.html>http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-Escape-2021-id12247509.html</a>

2021 Ford Escape

137,599 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12512785

2021 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,599KM
VIN 1FMCU9H69MUA06971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic (UM)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3207
  • Mileage 137,599 KM

Vehicle Description

SK

**NO ACCIDENTS
**AWD
**LOADED SEL TRIM
**HEATED SEATS
**REMOTE START
**POWER LIFTGATE

Looking for a sporty


and feature-packed SUV that's perfect for Saskatchewan roads year-round? This 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD is now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon


and comes with no accident history making it the ideal choice for your next upgrade.

Key Features of the 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD:
1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine

8-Speed Automatic Transmission

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confidence on all terrain & in all weather

Premium Black Leather-Trimmed Seats

Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel

Remote Start System

Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support & Memory Function

SYNC® 3 Infotainment System with 8" Touchscreen

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Integration

FordPass Connecu" with Wi-Fi Hotspot

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane-Keeping System & Lane Departure Warning

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Rearview Camera with Reverse Sensing System

Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control

Power Liftgate

Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start

18 Alloy Wheels

Roof Rails


& Privacy Glass

Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 8.4L/100km (combined city/highway)

Perfect for families


and safety into one refined package built to handle everything Saskatchewan throws your way.

In-House Auto Financing Available All Credit Types Approved!
At Platinum Auto Sport


we specialize in in-house financing solutions for every credit situation. Whether you have good credit


our experienced team will help you get approved and on the road fast.

Quick & Hassle-Free Approvals
Affordable Monthly Payments
Credit Rebuilding Programs Available
Trade-Ins Welcome
Serving Saskatoon


Prince Albert & All of Saskatchewan

This Fully Loaded 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD Won't Last Long Test Drive It Today!
Apply online or visit our dealership for a no-pressure


599 KM
Exterior: Agate Black Metallic
Interior: Premium Black Leather

Location: 330 22nd Street West


SK
Call/Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply for Financing Now: www.platinumautosport.com

Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Trusted Dealership for Quality Used Vehicles & In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types!


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-Escape-2021-id12247509.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

No accidents
IN MINT CONDITION
Bad Credit
technology
LED signature lighting
capable
commuters
Saskatoon
Regina
Mint Condition For Sale in Saskatoon
or no credit at all
Moose Jaw
2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD Fully Loaded
SK. Finished in a sleek Agate Black Metallic and equipped with a premium black leather interior
this Escape is fully loaded
or weekend adventurers
the 2021 Escape SEL AWD blends style
customer-first experience. VIN: 1FMCU9H69MUA06971 Mileage: 137

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2018 RAM 2500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4
2018 RAM 2500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box 117,063 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford Ranger LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box 109,168 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Maverick XL AWD SuperCrew for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Ford Maverick XL AWD SuperCrew 117,485 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2021 Ford Escape