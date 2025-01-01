$23,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SEL AWD
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic (UM)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3207
- Mileage 137,599 KM
Vehicle Description
SK
**NO ACCIDENTS
**AWD
**LOADED SEL TRIM
**HEATED SEATS
**REMOTE START
**POWER LIFTGATE
Looking for a sporty
This 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD is now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon and comes with no accident history making it the ideal choice for your next upgrade.
and comes with no accident history making it the ideal choice for your next upgrade.
Key Features of the 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD:
1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confidence on all terrain & in all weather
Premium Black Leather-Trimmed Seats
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support & Memory Function
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System with 8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Integration
FordPass Connecu" with Wi-Fi Hotspot
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane-Keeping System & Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Rearview Camera with Reverse Sensing System
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
Power Liftgate
Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start
18 Alloy Wheels
Roof Rails
& Privacy Glass
Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 8.4L/100km (combined city/highway)
Perfect for families
and safety into one refined package built to handle everything Saskatchewan throws your way.
In-House Auto Financing Available All Credit Types Approved!
At Platinum Auto Sport
we specialize in in-house financing solutions for every credit situation. Whether you have good credit
our experienced team will help you get approved and on the road fast.
Quick & Hassle-Free Approvals
Affordable Monthly Payments
Credit Rebuilding Programs Available
Trade-Ins Welcome
Serving Saskatoon
Prince Albert & All of Saskatchewan
This Fully Loaded 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD Won't Last Long Test Drive It Today!
Apply online or visit our dealership for a no-pressure test drive today!
599 KM
Exterior: Agate Black Metallic
Interior: Premium Black Leather
Location: 330 22nd Street West
SK
Call/Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply for Financing Now: www.platinumautosport.com
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Trusted Dealership for Quality Used Vehicles & In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types!
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-Escape-2021-id12247509.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing
306-955-2111