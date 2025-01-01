$27,314+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Escape
SEL Hybrid - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - CARPLAY - REMOTE START
2021 Ford Escape
SEL Hybrid - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - CARPLAY - REMOTE START
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$27,314
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,105KM
VIN 1FMCU9CZ6MUA42134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A42134
- Mileage 101,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Regularly Maintained - Exceptional Fuel Economy!
Experience the perfect fusion of efficiency and versatility with this 2021 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid, finished in sleek Agate Black Metallic and complemented by Sandstone/Ebony seating for a refined cabin vibe. This accident-free, meticulously maintained SUV achieves an impressive 5.9 L/100 km combined fuel economy, letting you go further between fill-ups without sacrificing performance. Fords intelligent all-wheel drive system ensures confident traction on wet highways or snow-covered backroads alike. At the heart of the cockpit sits an 8-inch LCD touchscreen that brings Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AppLink, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability right to your fingertips. First-class comfort features include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and dual-zone climate control to keep every drive perfectly cozy. Advanced safety technologies such as BLIS blind-spot monitoring, a lane-keeping system, pre-collision assist, and auto high-beams surround you with peace of mind. Additional conveniences - like configurable drive modes, power liftgate, and reverse parking sensors - add a layer of sophistication to every journey. Discover why the 2021 Escape SEL Hybrid is the ideal choice for Saskatchewan drivers seeking eco-friendly efficiency, premium amenities, and go-anywhere capability.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 5.9L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- AppLink
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane-Keeping System
- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking
- Post-Collision Braking
- Pedestrian Alert Sounder
- Auto High-Beam Headlamps
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Power Liftgate
- Dual-Zone Climate Controls
- Intelligent Access w/ Push-Button Start
- FordPass Connect w/ 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- Fog Lamps
- Black Roof-Rack Side Rails
- 18-Inch Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels w/ Dark Stainless-Painted Pockets
- 2.5L Hybrid 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Agate Black Metallic
Interior Colour: Sandstone/Ebony ActiveX
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2021-escape.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Experience the perfect fusion of efficiency and versatility with this 2021 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid, finished in sleek Agate Black Metallic and complemented by Sandstone/Ebony seating for a refined cabin vibe. This accident-free, meticulously maintained SUV achieves an impressive 5.9 L/100 km combined fuel economy, letting you go further between fill-ups without sacrificing performance. Fords intelligent all-wheel drive system ensures confident traction on wet highways or snow-covered backroads alike. At the heart of the cockpit sits an 8-inch LCD touchscreen that brings Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AppLink, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability right to your fingertips. First-class comfort features include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and dual-zone climate control to keep every drive perfectly cozy. Advanced safety technologies such as BLIS blind-spot monitoring, a lane-keeping system, pre-collision assist, and auto high-beams surround you with peace of mind. Additional conveniences - like configurable drive modes, power liftgate, and reverse parking sensors - add a layer of sophistication to every journey. Discover why the 2021 Escape SEL Hybrid is the ideal choice for Saskatchewan drivers seeking eco-friendly efficiency, premium amenities, and go-anywhere capability.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 5.9L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- AppLink
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane-Keeping System
- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking
- Post-Collision Braking
- Pedestrian Alert Sounder
- Auto High-Beam Headlamps
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Power Liftgate
- Dual-Zone Climate Controls
- Intelligent Access w/ Push-Button Start
- FordPass Connect w/ 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- Fog Lamps
- Black Roof-Rack Side Rails
- 18-Inch Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels w/ Dark Stainless-Painted Pockets
- 2.5L Hybrid 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Agate Black Metallic
Interior Colour: Sandstone/Ebony ActiveX
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2021-escape.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2020 Subaru Forester Convenience - AWD - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - LOW KMS 96,207 KM $28,611 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 - AWD - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - POLESTAR 102,921 KM $32,683 + tax & lic
2016 Acura TLX SH-AWD w/ Technology - LOW KMS - REMOTE START 121,451 KM $22,477 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$27,314
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2021 Ford Escape