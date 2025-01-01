Menu
<p><span></span><span>Accident Free! - Exceptional Fuel Economy - Ford Co-Pilot360</span><span><br></span><span><br></span><span><font color=#000000><span>Financing & Warranty Available!</span><span><br></span></font></span><span><br>This accident-free <b>2021 Ford Escape SEL</b> is a refined and confident SUV designed to make every drive feel effortless, finished in striking Carbonized Grey Metallic with a premium Ebony ActiveX interior. Its responsive 1.5L EcoBoost engine paired with intelligent all-wheel drive delivers sure-footed performance in all conditions while maintaining an impressive 8.4L/100km combined fuel economy. The cabin is thoughtfully crafted for comfort, featuring heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control to keep everyone comfortable year-round. Advanced technology takes center stage with SYNC 3, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and FordPass Connect with available 4G LTE Wi-Fi capability for seamless connectivity on the go. Confidence comes standard with an extensive suite of driver-assist features, including Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and a reverse sensing system. Everyday convenience is elevated with remote start, intelligent access with push-button start, and a power liftgate that makes loading and unloading simple. Exterior details such as LED signature lighting, fog lamps, heated mirrors, and 18-inch machined-face aluminum wheels give the Escape a polished and modern presence. This well-rounded Escape SEL is available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection and is an excellent choice for drivers who want comfort, safety, and efficiency without compromise.<br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- 8.4L/100km Combined Fuel Economy<br>- Heated Seats<br>- Heated Steering Wheel<br>- Remote Start<br>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility<br>- Reverse Sensing System<br>- Rear View Camera<br>- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert<br>- Lane-Keeping System<br>- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking<br>- Auto High-Beam Headlamps<br>- Power Liftgate<br>- Intelligent Access w/ Push-Button Start<br>- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>- SYNC 3 w/ 8-Inch LCD Capacitive Touchscreen<br>- 6.5-Inch LCD Instrument Panel Screen<br>- FordPass Connect w/ 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability<br>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>- Projector-Beam Headlamps w/ LED Signature Lighting<br>- Fog Lamps<br>- Heated Sideview Mirrors<br>- SecuriCode Invisible Keypad<br>- Drive Modes (Normal, Slippery, Eco, Sport, Deep Snow/Sand)<br>- 18-Inch Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels<br>- 1.5L EcoBoost 3-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Carbonized Grey Metallic<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Ebony ActiveX<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2021-escape.pdf target=_blank><span>https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2021-escape.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

Vehicle Description

