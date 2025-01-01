Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford F-150

141,300 KM

Details Features

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12657951

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1750280190
  2. 1750280189
  3. 1750280189
  4. 1750280190
  5. 1750280190
  6. 1750280190
  7. 1750280189
  8. 1750280189
  9. 1750280189
  10. 1750280189
  11. 1750280190
  12. 1750280190
  13. 1750280190
  14. 1750280190
  15. 1750280190
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,300KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB0MFA94825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2011 Buick Enclave CX for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2011 Buick Enclave CX 103,300 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM ProMaster 1500 Low Roof 136
2014 RAM ProMaster 1500 Low Roof 136" WB 77,412 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 101,604 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2021 Ford F-150