2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
55,286KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB3MKF03794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 55,286 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
2021 Ford F-150