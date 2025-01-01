$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E09499
- Mileage 145,893 KM
Vehicle Description
SuperCrew w/ 6.5ft. Box - SK Truck - Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0
Ready for hard work and Saskatchewan winters, this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT crew cab in Oxford White combines rugged capability with practical features. Powered by a 5.0L V8 and equipped with 4x4 and the FX4 Off-Road package, it delivers confident towing and off-road performance whether you are on the jobsite or heading into the bush. With a 6.5-foot box, drop-in bedliner and Class IV trailer hitch, it is set up to haul tools, materials and trailers without fuss. Fords Pro Power Onboard and the 400W AC outlet turn the truck into a mobile workbench, while the 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeps navigation and communication simple on long days. Safety is prioritized through Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 technologies - including Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Reverse Brake Assist - so you can focus on the task at hand. Built for tough conditions, the FX4 hardware adds skid plates, electronic-locking rear axle, Rock Crawl drive mode and hill descent control for added confidence on rough or icy terrain. This locally owned Saskatchewan truck also features practical add-ons like fog lamps, reverse sensing and a dynamic hitch-assist rear view camera to make hooking up and maneuvering easier. Come see it at Saskatoon Auto Connection - a capable truck that balances utility and modern convenience for professional use.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- FX4 Off-Road Package
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane-Keeping System
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking
- Post-Collision Braking
- Auto High Beams
- Pro Power Onboard
- 8-Inch LCD Center Stack Touchscreen
- FordPass Connect w/ 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- 400W AC Power Outlet
- Fog Lamps
- Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver
- Drop-In Bedliner
- FX4 Off-Road Box Decals
- Rock Crawl Drive Mode
- Hill Descent Control
- Front Differential, Transfer Case & Fuel Tank Skid Plates
- Electronic-Locking Rear Axle
- 5.0L 8-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Oxford White
Interior Colour: Medium Dark Slate Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2021-f150.pdf
