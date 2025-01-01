Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><b><span>SuperCrew</span><span> </span></b><span>w/ 6.5ft. Box - SK Truck - Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0</span><span><br></span><span><br>Ready for hard work and Saskatchewan winters, this <b>2021 Ford F-150 XLT</b> crew cab in Oxford White combines rugged capability with practical features. Powered by a 5.0L V8 and equipped with 4x4 and the FX4 Off-Road package, it delivers confident towing and off-road performance whether you are on the jobsite or heading into the bush. With a 6.5-foot box, drop-in bedliner and Class IV trailer hitch, it is set up to haul tools, materials and trailers without fuss. Fords Pro Power Onboard and the 400W AC outlet turn the truck into a mobile workbench, while the 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeps navigation and communication simple on long days. Safety is prioritized through Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 technologies - including Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Reverse Brake Assist - so you can focus on the task at hand. Built for tough conditions, the FX4 hardware adds skid plates, electronic-locking rear axle, Rock Crawl drive mode and hill descent control for added confidence on rough or icy terrain. This locally owned Saskatchewan truck also features practical add-ons like fog lamps, reverse sensing and a dynamic hitch-assist rear view camera to make hooking up and maneuvering easier. Come see it at Saskatoon Auto Connection - a capable truck that balances utility and modern convenience for professional use.<br><br></span><b><span>Key Features:</span></b></p><p><span><br>- 4x4<br>- FX4 Off-Road Package<br>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility<br>- Reverse Sensing System<br>- Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist<br>- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert<br>- Lane-Keeping System<br>- Reverse Brake Assist<br>- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking<br>- Post-Collision Braking<br>- Auto High Beams<br>- Pro Power Onboard<br>- 8-Inch LCD Center Stack Touchscreen<br>- FordPass Connect w/ 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability<br>- 400W AC Power Outlet<br>- Fog Lamps<br>- Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver<br>- Drop-In Bedliner<br>- FX4 Off-Road Box Decals<br>- Rock Crawl Drive Mode<br>- Hill Descent Control<br>- Front Differential, Transfer Case & Fuel Tank Skid Plates<br>- Electronic-Locking Rear Axle<br>- 5.0L 8-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Oxford White<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Medium Dark Slate Cloth<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2021-f150.pdf target=_blank><span>https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2021-f150.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2021 Ford F-150

145,893 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT - FX4 - 4x4 - SUPERCREW - SK TRUCK - CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
13326611

2021 Ford F-150

XLT - FX4 - 4x4 - SUPERCREW - SK TRUCK - CARPLAY

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 13326611
  2. 13326611
  3. 13326611
  4. 13326611
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,893KM
VIN 1FTFW1E54MKE09499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E09499
  • Mileage 145,893 KM

Vehicle Description

SuperCrew w/ 6.5ft. Box - SK Truck - Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0

Ready for hard work and Saskatchewan winters, this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT crew cab in Oxford White combines rugged capability with practical features. Powered by a 5.0L V8 and equipped with 4x4 and the FX4 Off-Road package, it delivers confident towing and off-road performance whether you are on the jobsite or heading into the bush. With a 6.5-foot box, drop-in bedliner and Class IV trailer hitch, it is set up to haul tools, materials and trailers without fuss. Fords Pro Power Onboard and the 400W AC outlet turn the truck into a mobile workbench, while the 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeps navigation and communication simple on long days. Safety is prioritized through Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 technologies - including Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Reverse Brake Assist - so you can focus on the task at hand. Built for tough conditions, the FX4 hardware adds skid plates, electronic-locking rear axle, Rock Crawl drive mode and hill descent control for added confidence on rough or icy terrain. This locally owned Saskatchewan truck also features practical add-ons like fog lamps, reverse sensing and a dynamic hitch-assist rear view camera to make hooking up and maneuvering easier. Come see it at Saskatoon Auto Connection - a capable truck that balances utility and modern convenience for professional use.

Key Features:


- 4x4
- FX4 Off-Road Package
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane-Keeping System
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking
- Post-Collision Braking
- Auto High Beams
- Pro Power Onboard
- 8-Inch LCD Center Stack Touchscreen
- FordPass Connect w/ 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- 400W AC Power Outlet
- Fog Lamps
- Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver
- Drop-In Bedliner
- FX4 Off-Road Box Decals
- Rock Crawl Drive Mode
- Hill Descent Control
- Front Differential, Transfer Case & Fuel Tank Skid Plates
- Electronic-Locking Rear Axle
- 5.0L 8-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Oxford White
Interior Colour: Medium Dark Slate Cloth

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2021-f150.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT - FX4 - 4x4 - SUPERCREW - SK TRUCK - CARPLAY for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Ford F-150 XLT - FX4 - 4x4 - SUPERCREW - SK TRUCK - CARPLAY 145,893 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium - 4WD - ACCIDENT FREE - SPORT APPEARANCE - REMOTE START for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford Escape Titanium - 4WD - ACCIDENT FREE - SPORT APPEARANCE - REMOTE START 151,985 KM $18,379 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - 4x4 - X31 OFF-ROAD - ACCIDENT FREE - SK TRUCK for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - 4x4 - X31 OFF-ROAD - ACCIDENT FREE - SK TRUCK 125,603 KM $46,403 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2021 Ford F-150