2021 Ford F-150
Lariat - 4x4 - 5.0L V8 - 501A - FX4 - COPILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D07071
- Mileage 117,627 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
SuperCrew w/ 6.5ft. Box - 5.0L V8 - $8,800 in Factory Options!
Turn heads in this striking 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew finished in Star White Metallic Tri-coat with a Black Premium Leather interior. Powered by a stout 5.0L V8 paired to a smooth 10-speed automatic, this 4x4 is built to tow and work - rated to 9,300 lb. and fitted with the Trailer Tow Package and Pro Trailer Backup Assist for confident, precise hauling. The FX4 Off-Road Package, electronic-locking rear axle, and skid plates give genuine off-road credibility while the 6.5-foot box and LED cargo lighting make job-site practicality effortless. Inside, premium leather frames a driver-focused cabin anchored by dual 12-inch displays - a full digital instrument cluster and a sweeping center touchscreen running SYNC 4 - so navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and enhanced voice control are instantly accessible. Comfort is exceptional with cooled and heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and drivers seat memory to keep every driver settled on long trips. Safety and driver aids are comprehensive: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 brings lane centering, speed sign recognition, intersection and evasive steering assists, Pre-Collision Assist with automatic emergency braking, plus a 360-degree camera and front/rear park assist for added confidence. Thoughtful, work-ready details - a power tailgate with integrated work surface, power-sliding rear window with defroster, PowerScope telescoping trailer-tow mirrors and a 136L fuel tank - reinforce the trucks utility. A premium B&O 8-speaker system with subwoofer, remote start, Intelligent Access with push-button start and rain-sensing wipers keep daily driving refined and convenient. If you want a tech-forward, capable full-size pickup that balances luxury, towing muscle and off-road readiness, this Star White 2021 F-150 Lariat SuperCrew at Saskatoon Auto Connection is built to deliver.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Equipment Group 501A
- FX4 Off-Road Package
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Navigation
- 12-Inch Digital Instrument Cluster Screen
- 12-Inch LCD Center Stack Touchscreen
- 8-Speaker B&O Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- 360-Degree Camera
- Front & Rear Park Assist
- Lane Centering & Speed Sign Recognition
- Lane-Keeping System
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Intersection Assist
- Reverse Brake Assist & Post-Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking
- Auto High Beams
- Power Tailgate w/ Work Surface
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- SYNC 4 w/ Enhanced Voice Recognition
- Intelligent Access w/ Push-Button Start
- Interior Work Surface
- Driver's Seat Memory Functionality
- Power-Sliding Rear Window w/ Defroster
- PowerScope Telescoping/Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors
- LED Reflector Headlamps & LED Fog Lamps
- LED Taillamps
- LED Cargo Box Lighting
- Trailer Tow Package
- 9300lb. Towing Capacity
- Smart Trailer Tow Connector & Trailer Brake Controller
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist
- Front Differential, Transfer Case & Fuel Tank Skid Plates
- 3.31 Electronic-Locking Rear Axle
- 136L Fuel Tank
- 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 5.0L 8-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Star White Metallic Tri-coat
Interior Colour: Black Premium Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2021-f150.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
