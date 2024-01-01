$42,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$42,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,242KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH9MLD06554
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,242 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
