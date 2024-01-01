Menu
2021 Ford Ranger

69,242 KM

Details Description Features

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,242KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH9MLD06554

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

2021 Ford Ranger