2021 GMC Acadia
SLE -Remote Start, Heated Seats, 6 Passenger
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 30,329 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2021 GMC Acadia SLE - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Acadia SLE, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, Burgundy, Cloth, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjuster, 6-Passenger (2-2-2 Seating Configuration), 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Premium audio system: GMC Infotainment System, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/8" Diagonal Multi-Touch Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.This Acadia SLE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLE Acadia 3.6L V6 SIDI 9-Speed Automatic.
Vehicle Features
