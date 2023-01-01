Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

19,238 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

ESSENTIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

ESSENTIAL

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 9504475
  2. 9504475
Contact Seller

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

19,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9504475
  • Stock #: 4997A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, Essential Hatchback, 6-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 1.6 L/96

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Polar White
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2021 Honda CR-V LX -...
 23,445 KM
$38,950 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trax ...
 27,805 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE
 74,189 KM
$28,930 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory