2021 Hyundai KONA

Under Hyundais 5-Year / 100,000km Powertrain Warranty Coverage.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
Push-Button Ignition
3.5 LCD Multi-Information Cluster Display
7 Touch-Screen Display
6-Speaker AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Auxiliary & USB Connectivity
Dual Illuminated Sliding Sunvisors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Windows w/ Front Auto Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning

Exterior Features:

Proximity Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lights
Heated Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators
Roof Side Rails
17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Drivers Assistance:

Rearview Camera
Drive Mode Select
Cruise Control
Downhill Brake Control
Hill-Start Assist Control
Active Cornering Control
Vehicle Stability Management
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System

Performance Features:

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.0L MPI - 4 Cylinder Engine
146hp/ 132lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2021 Hyundai KONA

23,814 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Preferred - AWD - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - LOW KMS

Preferred - AWD - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

23,814KM
Used
VIN KM8K2CAAXMU751760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pulse Red
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 751760
  • Mileage 23,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Under Hyundai's 5-Year / 100,000km Powertrain Warranty Coverage.


All-Wheel Drive (AWD)


Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
Push-Button Ignition
3.5" LCD Multi-Information Cluster Display
7" Touch-Screen Display
6-Speaker AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Auxiliary & USB Connectivity
Dual Illuminated Sliding Sunvisors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Windows w/ Front Auto Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Proximity Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lights
Heated Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators
Roof Side Rails
17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Rearview Camera
Drive Mode Select
Cruise Control
Downhill Brake Control
Hill-Start Assist Control
Active Cornering Control
Vehicle Stability Management
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System


Performance Features:

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.0L MPI - 4 Cylinder Engine
146hp/ 132lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

