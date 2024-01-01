$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai KONA
Preferred - AWD - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - LOW KMS
2021 Hyundai KONA
Preferred - AWD - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
23,814KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K2CAAXMU751760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pulse Red
- Interior Colour Black/Grey Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 751760
- Mileage 23,814 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Under Hyundai's 5-Year / 100,000km Powertrain Warranty Coverage.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
Push-Button Ignition
3.5" LCD Multi-Information Cluster Display
7" Touch-Screen Display
6-Speaker AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Auxiliary & USB Connectivity
Dual Illuminated Sliding Sunvisors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Windows w/ Front Auto Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Proximity Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lights
Heated Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators
Roof Side Rails
17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rearview Camera
Drive Mode Select
Cruise Control
Downhill Brake Control
Hill-Start Assist Control
Active Cornering Control
Vehicle Stability Management
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Performance Features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.0L MPI - 4 Cylinder Engine
146hp/ 132lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
Push-Button Ignition
3.5" LCD Multi-Information Cluster Display
7" Touch-Screen Display
6-Speaker AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Auxiliary & USB Connectivity
Dual Illuminated Sliding Sunvisors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Windows w/ Front Auto Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Proximity Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lights
Heated Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators
Roof Side Rails
17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rearview Camera
Drive Mode Select
Cruise Control
Downhill Brake Control
Hill-Start Assist Control
Active Cornering Control
Vehicle Stability Management
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Performance Features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.0L MPI - 4 Cylinder Engine
146hp/ 132lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2019 Ford Transit 250 Medium Roof LWB Cargo Van - 148IN. WHEELBASE - 357CU. FT. CARGO SPACE 98,043 KM $43,725 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0L V8 Supercharged - 4x4 - 510HP - NAV - MOONROOF - COOLED SEATS 133,424 KM $38,816 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition - AWD - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS 105,035 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2021 Hyundai KONA