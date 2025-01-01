$23,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred AWD
2021 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred AWD
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,980KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAA9MU720242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!
Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2021 Hyundai Kona is for sale today.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 83,980 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Preferred AWD. This all wheel drive Kona Preferred adds a leather heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels and a proximity key for easy push button starts. You will also get heated front seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear view camera, bluetooth streaming audio, a 60/40 split rear seat, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.33 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Hyundai KONA