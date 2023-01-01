$31,985+ tax & licensing
$31,985
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products
306-242-0276
2021 Hyundai KONA
2021 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
63,547KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9480348
- Stock #: 5040A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,547 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 2.0L Preferred AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
CHALK WHITE
