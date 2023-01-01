$30,993+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2021 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$30,993
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9504478
- Stock #: 5058A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Interior Colour Dark Grey w/Red Stitching
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,270 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2021 Hyundai Sonata Sport - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Sonata Sport, 4D Sedan, I4, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Quartz White, Dark Grey W/Red Stitching Artificial Leather, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leatherette/Dinamica Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Display Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Sonata Sport has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Hyundai Sport Sonata I4 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.