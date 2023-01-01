Menu
The 2021 HYUNDAI VENUE PREFERRED with 1.6L 4 cylinders engine and Intelligent Variable (IVT). The vehicle has Back-up camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Remote start, Cruise Control, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

2021 Hyundai Venue

60,609 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred Back-up camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Remote start, Cruise Control

2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred Back-up camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Remote start, Cruise Control

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A32MU073841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2021 Hyundai Venue