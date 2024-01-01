$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Venue
Preferred - Heated Seats
2021 Hyundai Venue
Preferred - Heated Seats
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,736KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHRC8A32MU095841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP290C
- Mileage 88,736 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels!
The 2021 Venue is an urban adventurer, its strong yet sophisticated SUV profile radiates road presence and commands respect! This 2021 Hyundai Venue is for sale today.
This 2021 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This SUV has 88,736 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Venue's trim level is Preferred IVT. This Venue Preferred comes lots of extra features over the base model Essential that includes blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $133.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
The 2021 Venue is an urban adventurer, its strong yet sophisticated SUV profile radiates road presence and commands respect! This 2021 Hyundai Venue is for sale today.
This 2021 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This SUV has 88,736 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Venue's trim level is Preferred IVT. This Venue Preferred comes lots of extra features over the base model Essential that includes blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $133.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 87,117 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 117,857 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats 68,024 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Email Platinum AutoSport
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Call Dealer
306-491-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2021 Hyundai Venue