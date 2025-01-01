$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
Trend IVT
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3239
- Mileage 65,713 KM
Vehicle Description
SK
**NO ACCIDENTS
**SUNROOF
**REMOTE START
**HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL
**WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY
**KEYLESS ENTRY
If you're looking for a stylish
or navigating Saskatchewan roads in every season.
Key Features of the 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT:
1.6L Smartstream 4-Cylinder Engine 121 HP & 113 lb-ft Torque
Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) Smooth & fuel-efficient
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Fuel Economy: Approx. 7.5L/100km combined
Drive Mode Select (Normal
Snow)
Premium Black Cloth Interior with Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
8 Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Streaming Audio
Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
Automatic Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights
17 Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
Lane Keeping Assist & Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Power Sunroof
Proximity Key with Push-Button Start
60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats & Spacious Cargo Area
Air Conditioning with Cabin Air Filter
USB Ports & Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
The 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT offers a perfect blend of practicality
713 KM
Exterior: Polar White
Interior: Premium Black Cloth
In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Welcome at Platinum Auto Sport!
At Platinum Auto Sport
we work with you to get approved quickly and affordably.
Fast & Flexible Approval Process
Low Monthly Payments
Credit Rebuilding Options
All Trade-Ins Accepted
Serving Saskatoon
Prince Albert & All of Saskatchewan
Test Drive This 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT Today!
Contact Platinum Auto Sport or apply online to get approved today and experience one of Hyundai's most popular compact SUVs.
Location: 330 22nd Street West
SK
Call or Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply Now: www.platinumautosport.com
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Trusted Source for Quality Used Vehicles & In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types!
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Hyundai-Venue-2021-id12398270.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Platinum AutoSport
306-955-2111