SK **NO ACCIDENTS **SUNROOF **REMOTE START **HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL **WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY **KEYLESS ENTRY If youre looking for a stylish

or navigating Saskatchewan roads in every season. Key Features of the 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT: 1.6L Smartstream 4-Cylinder Engine 121 HP & 113 lb-ft Torque Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) Smooth & fuel-efficient Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Fuel Economy: Approx. 7.5L/100km combined Drive Mode Select (Normal

Snow) Premium Black Cloth Interior with Heated Front Seats Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel 8 Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Streaming Audio Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines Automatic Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights 17 Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) Lane Keeping Assist & Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Power Sunroof Proximity Key with Push-Button Start 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats & Spacious Cargo Area Air Conditioning with Cabin Air Filter USB Ports & Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls The 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT offers a perfect blend of practicality

713 KM Exterior: Polar White Interior: Premium Black Cloth In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Welcome at Platinum Auto Sport! At Platinum Auto Sport

we work with you to get approved quickly and affordably. Fast & Flexible Approval Process Low Monthly Payments Credit Rebuilding Options All Trade-Ins Accepted Serving Saskatoon

Prince Albert & All of Saskatchewan Test Drive This 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT Today! Contact Platinum Auto Sport or apply online to get approved today and experience one of Hyundais most popular compact SUVs. Location: 330 22nd Street West

SK Call or Text: (306) 955-2111 Apply Now: www.platinumautosport.com Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoons Trusted Source for Quality Used Vehicles & In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types!

2021 Hyundai Venue

65,713 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT

12625194

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,713KM
VIN KMHRC8A32MU110032

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3239
  • Mileage 65,713 KM

SK

**NO ACCIDENTS
**SUNROOF
**REMOTE START
**HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL
**WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY
**KEYLESS ENTRY

If you're looking for a stylish


or navigating Saskatchewan roads in every season.

Key Features of the 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT:
1.6L Smartstream 4-Cylinder Engine 121 HP & 113 lb-ft Torque

Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) Smooth & fuel-efficient

Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

Fuel Economy: Approx. 7.5L/100km combined

Drive Mode Select (Normal


Snow)

Premium Black Cloth Interior with Heated Front Seats

Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel

8 Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"

Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Streaming Audio

Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines

Automatic Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights

17 Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires

Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)

Lane Keeping Assist & Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Power Sunroof

Proximity Key with Push-Button Start

60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats & Spacious Cargo Area

Air Conditioning with Cabin Air Filter

USB Ports & Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls

The 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT offers a perfect blend of practicality


713 KM
Exterior: Polar White
Interior: Premium Black Cloth

In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Welcome at Platinum Auto Sport!
At Platinum Auto Sport


we work with you to get approved quickly and affordably.

Fast & Flexible Approval Process
Low Monthly Payments
Credit Rebuilding Options
All Trade-Ins Accepted
Serving Saskatoon


Prince Albert & All of Saskatchewan

Test Drive This 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT Today!
Contact Platinum Auto Sport or apply online to get approved today and experience one of Hyundai's most popular compact SUVs.

Location: 330 22nd Street West


SK
Call or Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply Now: www.platinumautosport.com

Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Trusted Source for Quality Used Vehicles & In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types!


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Hyundai-Venue-2021-id12398270.html

No accidents
IN MINT CONDITION
SAFETY
SPORT
Bad Credit
excellent fuel economy
students
Saskatoon
or no credit
Regina
available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
commuting
Mint Condition For Sale in Saskatoon
Moose Jaw
2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT Fully Loaded
compact SUV with modern tech
and year-round comfort
don't miss this 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT
Saskatchewan. This Polar White Venue with black cloth interior is fully loaded
and comes with a no-accident history. It's a great choice for city driving
and tech ideal for first-time buyers
or anyone seeking an efficient
modern crossover. VIN: KMHRC8A32MU110032 Mileage: 65
we offer in-house auto financing for all types of credit. Whether you have good credit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

$23,995

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2021 Hyundai Venue