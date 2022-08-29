Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

57,600 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend REMOTE START, HEATED WHEEL, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, AND MORE!!

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend REMOTE START, HEATED WHEEL, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, AND MORE!!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9311254
  Stock #: P39169C
  VIN: KMHRC8A34MU108301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

