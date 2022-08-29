$CALL+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2021 Hyundai Venue
Trend REMOTE START, HEATED WHEEL, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, AND MORE!!
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
57,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9311254
- Stock #: P39169C
- VIN: KMHRC8A34MU108301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CVT
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1