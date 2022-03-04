2021 Jeep Compass

$34,000 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 3 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 41,370 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD) DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR W/ESS (STD)

