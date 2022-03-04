Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Compass

41,370 KM

Details Description Features

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Compass

2021 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

  1. 8558360
  2. 8558360
  3. 8558360
  4. 8558360
  5. 8558360
  6. 8558360
  7. 8558360
  8. 8558360
  9. 8558360
  10. 8558360
  11. 8558360
  12. 8558360
  13. 8558360
  14. 8558360
  15. 8558360
  16. 8558360
  17. 8558360
  18. 8558360
  19. 8558360
  20. 8558360
  21. 8558360
  22. 8558360
  23. 8558360
  24. 8558360
  25. 8558360
  26. 8558360
  27. 8558360
Contact Seller

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

41,370KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8558360
  • Stock #: J722A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Compass Sport 2.4

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR W/ESS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 42,406 KM
$41,000 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SPORT
 0 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Laramie
 94,704 KM
$42,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory