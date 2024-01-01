$47,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,007KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6JJTBGXML620993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP359C
- Mileage 87,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key!
Ever wished your truck had a big open cabin like a Jeep? Ever wished your Jeep could hold more than a few people and a backpack? Now it can thanks to this awesome Jeep Gladiator! This 2021 Jeep Gladiator is for sale today.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 87,007 kms. It's green in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Rubicon. Ready for even the toughest of trails, this Gladiator Rubicon brings off road mastery with added skid plates, off road suspension, Fox brand shocks, Rock Trac 4x4 system, and Tru-Lock front and rear axles. This midsize pickup is ready to handle anything the road throws at you with towing equipment, skid plates, aluminum wheels, tow hooks, removable cabin panels and windows, and fog lamps. Stay comfortable and connected on your adventures with Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a leather steering wheel, sunroof, voice activated air conditioning, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6JJTBGXML620993.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $290.69 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Email Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Call Dealer
306-491-XXXX(click to show)
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2021 Jeep Gladiator