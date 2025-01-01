Menu
Gladiator Willys 3.6L

2021 Jeep Gladiator

57,084 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator

Willys

12725991

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Willys

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,084KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6HJTAG1ML623359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Gladiator Willys 3.6L

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tires: LT255/75R17C

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
STING-GREY
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 800-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
GVWR: 2630 KG (5800 LBS) (STD)
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection LED Taillamps
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 800-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input USB Mobile Projection 7" In-Cluster Colour Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 7" Touchscr...
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel
BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 800-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display USB Mobile Proj...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Convenience Group Universal Garage Door Opener Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Protection Sill Rails Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel 4-Wheel Dri...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

2021 Jeep Gladiator