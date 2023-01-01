2021 Jeep Gladiator ...

$60,000 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 5 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 53,522 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Alpine Premium Audio System Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Jeep Trail Rated Kit Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Remote proximity keyless entry Black Clearcoat Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Roll-up Tonneau Cover 4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Requires Subscription Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control AUXILIARY SWITCH GROUP -inc: 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy Duty Engine Cooling 240 Amp Alternator BLUETOOTH WIRELESS SPEAKER WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED BLACK ALUMINUM 4:1 Rock-Trac HD Full Time 4WD System REDICAL INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Full Length Floor Console Premium Armrest Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Armrest w/Cupholder Seat BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Sliding Window 8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com GPS Navigation Siriu... GVWR: 6 250 LBS W/MAX TOW PACKAGE (STD) DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Sunrider Black Soft Top Black 3-Piece Hard Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Sliding Window

