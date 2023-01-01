$60,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2021 Jeep Gladiator
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$60,000
+ taxes & licensing
53,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9449778
- Stock #: T51022A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Gladiator Rubicon 3.6 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Jeep Trail Rated Kit
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Remote proximity keyless entry
Black Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Roll-up Tonneau Cover
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
Requires Subscription
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
AUXILIARY SWITCH GROUP -inc: 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy Duty Engine Cooling 240 Amp Alternator
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS SPEAKER
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED BLACK ALUMINUM
4:1 Rock-Trac HD Full Time 4WD System
REDICAL INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Full Length Floor Console Premium Armrest Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Armrest w/Cupholder Seat
BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Sliding Window
8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com GPS Navigation Siriu...
GVWR: 6 250 LBS W/MAX TOW PACKAGE (STD)
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Sunrider Black Soft Top Black 3-Piece Hard Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Sliding Window
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8