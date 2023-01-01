$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
80th Anniversary
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Walnut Brown Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, 80th Anniversary 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
WALNUT BROWN METALLIC CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps LED Daytime Running Headlamps Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Front LED Fog Lamps
80TH ANNIVERSARY LUXURY GROUP -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Cargo Compartment Cover Premium Alpine Speaker System Active Noise Control System Heated Second Row Seats Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Ventilated Front S...
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension Full Size Spare Tire Class IV Receiver Hitch 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS (JY)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BK 80TH -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Front Accent/Body Color Fascia Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Granite Crystal Exterior Badging Bo...
