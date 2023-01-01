Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

79,408 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,408KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9545152
  • Stock #: 16416A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG9MC697870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16416A
  • Mileage 79,408 KM

Vehicle Description

Available now! Text 306-994-7980 for more information! OBrians Automotive has been serving Saskatchewan for nearly 15 years by offering services such as free delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, a 7-day Exchange Privilege, 132pt Inspection, and additional warranties and insurances are available! Need more reasons to consider OBrians Automotive? Heres a few of the awards weve won recently: 2019-2022 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2019-2022 Consumer Choice Award Winner, 2020-2022 CommunityVotes Best Used Car Dealer (Platinum), AutoTrader - Best Priced Dealer, and Canadian Business Review Board - Best Car Dealer in Saskatoon just to name a few. Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! Do so much more with one vehicle. This Jeep Grand Cherokee gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Quality and prestige abound with this Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. Take home this Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Smart Device Integration
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
626.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
and Rear Cross Path detection
Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: 265/60R18 BSW AS LRR
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Audio
Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display
Wheels: 18 x 8 Tech Grey Diamond Cut
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Inclinometer, Altimeter, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From O'Brians Automotive

2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 68,303 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 68,932 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 79,408 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-5626

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory