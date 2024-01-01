Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Jeep Wrangler

43,279 KM

Details Features

$46,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 GAS/HYBRID 4XE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 GAS/HYBRID 4XE

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,279KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4JJXP60MW821350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,279 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 GAS/HYBRID 4XE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 GAS/HYBRID 4XE 43,279 KM $46,997 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Challenger 2dr Cpe Scat Pack RT 6.4L HEMI for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Dodge Challenger 2dr Cpe Scat Pack RT 6.4L HEMI 73,396 KM $42,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler 300 300S RWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Chrysler 300 300S RWD 161,000 KM $21,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler